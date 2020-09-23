As the latest addition to its range of S20 series, Samsung has launched the Galaxy S20 FE (aka Fan Edition). The handset comes as a watered-down version of the Galaxy S20, featuring a 120Hz screen, a triple rear camera unit, and a flagship chipset. It is offered in six color variants and carries a starting price-tag of $699 (Rs. 51,400) for the 5G model.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: At a glance

The S20 FE offers a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a textured rear panel with haze effect that minimizes fingerprints and smudges. It is also IP68 dust and water resistant. On the rear, it packs a triple-camera module. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy S20 FE has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto sensor, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with an LED flash. On the front, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy S20 FE is powered by a 7nm octa-core processor, which is likely to be the Exynos 990 or Snapdragon 865. It has 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for fast wired and wireless charging. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?