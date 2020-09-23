Samsung has started rolling out a new update for its recently-launched Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G in the US. As per the changelog, the new firmware brings improved camera performance, optimized Clipboard, an updated Samsung Internet browser, and other system performance as well as security improvements. It also comes with the latest September 2020 Android security patch.

Details about the update

The update carries version number N986U1EU1ATI5/N986U1OYM1ATI5/N986U1UEU1ATI5 and has a download size of 360MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new firmware, go to Settings >System Updates.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Note20 Ultra 5G has a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, and is IP68 rated. On the rear, it packs triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It also has a built-in S Pen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a single 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood