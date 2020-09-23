Last updated on Sep 23, 2020, 11:41 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has started rolling out a new update for its recently-launched Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G in the US.
As per the changelog, the new firmware brings improved camera performance, optimized Clipboard, an updated Samsung Internet browser, and other system performance as well as security improvements. It also comes with the latest September 2020 Android security patch.
The update carries version number N986U1EU1ATI5/N986U1OYM1ATI5/N986U1UEU1ATI5 and has a download size of 360MB. It is being rolled out in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the new firmware, go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Note20 Ultra 5G has a metal-glass body with a punch-hole design, and is IP68 rated. On the rear, it packs triple camera module.
The handset sports a 6.9-inch QHD+ (1440x3088 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and an under-display fingerprint sensor. It also has a built-in S Pen.
The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/3.0) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. On the front, it houses a single 10MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.
The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is powered by an octa-core Exynos 990/Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.