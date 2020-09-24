Mere days after launching Android 11, Google is moving to make the next-generation operating system available on smart TVs around the world. The company has announced Android TV 11 - the latest version of its TV platform - with some handy new features for the big screen as well as notable improvements focusing on privacy and performance. Let's take a look at everything.

Features Enhanced memory management, and other Android 11-specific features

The new Android TV platform will look similar to Android TV 10 but offer some foundational improvements specific to version 11. This means that a number of capabilities that come with the mobile version of Android 11 will also be available on the TV-specific release - including enhanced memory management for smoother performance and one-time permissions for application data security.

Tailor-made features Capabilities tailored for big screen

Along with Android 11-specific functions, the new TV platform will also have some tailor-made capabilities for the big screen. One of these is an auto-latency mode, which will let developers configure their games to automatically disable post-processing when running in full screen. This will reduce the latency for that particular application, allowing it to run more smoothly.

Others Extended gamepad support, silent boot mode, and more

Among other things, Android TV 11 will bring support for low latency media decoding, silent boot mode for system updates, inactivity prompts, OEM configurable wake keys, and extended support for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and the Steam Controller. The platform will also make testing of in-development apps easier on the big screen with test harness mode and Play Store support in Android TV Emulator.

Availability Set to be available in coming months