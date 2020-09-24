Last updated on Sep 24, 2020, 11:09 am
Shubham Gupta
Xiaomi's affordable smartphone, the Redmi 9i is all set to go on another sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Mi.com.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a single rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched in the country earlier this month.
The Redmi 9i features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch display and thick bezels. On the rear, it packs a single camera.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also comes with a face unlock feature.
Further, it is offered in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green color options.
The Redmi 9i sports a single rear camera - a 13MP (f/2.2) PDAF sensor with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Redmi 9i draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset boots on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Redmi 9i is priced at Rs. 8,299 for the 4GB/64GB storage model and the 4GB/128GB storage variant costs Rs. 9,299.
