Xiaomi's affordable smartphone, the Redmi 9i is all set to go on another sale in India today at 12pm via Flipkart and Mi.com. The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a single rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. To recall, it was launched in the country earlier this month.

Design and display Redmi 9i: At a glance

The Redmi 9i features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch display and thick bezels. On the rear, it packs a single camera. The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It also comes with a face unlock feature. Further, it is offered in Midnight Black, Sea Blue, and Nature Green color options.

Information Redmi 9A has a 13MP single rear camera

The Redmi 9i sports a single rear camera - a 13MP (f/2.2) PDAF sensor with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9i draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boots on Android 10-based MIUI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information What about the price?