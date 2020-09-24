Expanding its portfolio of affordable smartphones, LG has launched the latest K62 and K52 models in Europe. The handsets will go on sale in the European countries starting next month, followed by key markets in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. The duo comes with an in-trend punch-hole design, MIL-STD 810G-compliant build quality, quad rear cameras, and octa-core processors. Here's our roundup.

Design and display LG K62 and K52: At a glance

The LG K62 and K52 feature a punch-hole design with prominent bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they house quad cameras. The phones sport a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) FullVision display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Further, the K62 is offered in White and Sky Blue color options whereas the K52 comes in shades of White, Blue and Red.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The LG duo bears a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front, the K62 has a 28MP snapper while the K52 packs a 13MP selfie camera.

Internals Under the hood

The LG K62 and K52 are powered by an unnamed octa-core chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 2TB). The handsets run on Android 10-based Q OS and pack a 4,000mAh battery. As for the connectivity options, they offer support for 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?