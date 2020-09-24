Last updated on Sep 24, 2020, 01:07 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy F41 in India on October 8 at 5:30 pm, a Flipkart listing has confirmed. It will be the first handset in the all-new 'F-series' of smartphones.
The listing has also revealed the design and features of the F41, confirming that it will come with a Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery.
The Samsung Galaxy F41 will have a 'U'-shaped display cut-out, slim bezels, and a plastic body. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is likely to be offered in Black, Blue, and Green color options.
The triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy F41 will reportedly include a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth camera. On the front, it is tipped to pack a 32MP selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy F41 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.
There is no official word on the pricing of Galaxy F41 in India as of now. However, looking at the features and specifications, it is expected to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.