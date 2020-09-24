Samsung is all set to launch the Galaxy F41 in India on October 8 at 5:30 pm, a Flipkart listing has confirmed. It will be the first handset in the all-new 'F-series' of smartphones. The listing has also revealed the design and features of the F41, confirming that it will come with a Super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy F41: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy F41 will have a 'U'-shaped display cut-out, slim bezels, and a plastic body. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset is expected to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is likely to be offered in Black, Blue, and Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy F41 will reportedly include a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 5MP depth camera. On the front, it is tipped to pack a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?