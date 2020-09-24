Vivo is gearing up to launch a new Y12s model in the coming weeks. The handset has been spotted on the Google Play Console, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the Vivo Y12s will come with an entry-level MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, 3GB of RAM, and a waterdrop notch design. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo Y12s: At a glance

The Vivo Y12s will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bezel at the bottom and a plastic body. On the rear, it is likely to house triple cameras and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The smartphone will reportedly have a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a pixel density of 300ppi.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The triple rear camera module on the Vivo Y12s is expected to include a 16MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it is tipped to pack a single 8MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo Y12s will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 10-based Funtouch OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. Further, it should offer support for connectivity options like Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Information How much will it cost?