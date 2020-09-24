Just a day after Google Pixel 5's specifications got leaked, WinFuture has revealed all there is to know about the hardware of Pixel 4a - a spruced up version of the budget-friendly Pixel 4a. According to the German publication, the handset will come with a Snapdragon 765G chipset, Titan M security chip, dual rear cameras, stereo speakers, and an OLED screen. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Google Pixel 4a 5G: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Pixel 4a 5G will feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design and noticeable bezels. On the rear, it will pack a square-shaped dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 60Hz refresh rate, and HDR support.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Pixel 4a 5G will sport a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) primary sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Pixel 4a 5G will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11 and pack a 3,885mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?