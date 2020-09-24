Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy Z Fold2 that enables eSIM functionality and updates the camera app on the $2,000-worth foldable phone. The firmware adds a 'SIM card manager' option to the Settings menu that lets you use an eSIM on the device alongside the regular Nano-SIM option.

Details about the update

The update carries build number F916BXXU1BTIA and is currently being rolled out in Europe via over-the-air method. A wider roll-out is expected to happen in the coming days. To manually check for the new firmware, go to Settings >Software update.

Design and display Recalling the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Galaxy Z Fold2 features an out-folding design with a metal-glass body, flat edges, a 'Hideaway-Hinge', and an improved sweeper technology. The handset bears a 7.6-inch QXGA+ (2208x1768 pixels) flexible AMOLED main screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and 'Ultra-Thin Glass' protection. It also has a 6.23-inch HD+ (2260x816 pixels) cover display and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera. For selfies, it has a 10MP (f/2.2) camera present on the cover display and the main screen.

Internals Under the hood