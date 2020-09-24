OnePlus's upcoming flagship, the OnePlus 8T, will pack a dual battery setup and support 'ultra fast charging,' an official teaser has confirmed. According to reports, the handset will offer support for 65W charging via the Type-C port. Yesterday, Pete Lau, the company's CEO, had confirmed that the OnePlus 8T will have a OnePlus 8-like AMOLED display but with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Design and display OnePlus 8T: At a glance

As per the previous leaks, the OnePlus 8T will have a glass body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera setup. The handset will feature a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 8T is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it will house a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OnePlus 8T will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The handset will boot Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?