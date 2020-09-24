Last updated on Sep 24, 2020, 06:57 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its range of mid-budget smartphones, Vivo has introduced the V20 SE in Malaysia. It joins the recently-launched V20 and V20 Pro models in the V20 series.
As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery.
Here's our roundup.
The Vivo V20 SE features a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel on the bottom. The rear panel gets a gradient design and houses a triple-lens camera unit.
The handset has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader. Further, it is offered in Oxygen Blue and Gravity Black color options.
The V20 SE sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a single 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The V20 SE is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Vivo V20 SE is priced at RM 1,199 (roughly Rs. 21,300) and is currently available in Malaysia. As of now, there is no official word on the availability of the handset in other international markets.
