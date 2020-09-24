Expanding its range of mid-budget smartphones, Vivo has introduced the V20 SE in Malaysia. It joins the recently-launched V20 and V20 Pro models in the V20 series. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo V20 SE: At a glance

The Vivo V20 SE features a waterdrop notch design and a prominent bezel on the bottom. The rear panel gets a gradient design and houses a triple-lens camera unit. The handset has a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader. Further, it is offered in Oxygen Blue and Gravity Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The V20 SE sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a single 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The V20 SE is powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 11 and packs a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?