Celebrities Scott Disick, Brody Jenner, and Danielle Cohn are being slammed on the internet for promoting Gradient, an application that packs an outright racist feature. The trio used it to "change their ethnicity in images" and look like people from other parts of the world, which made their fans incredibly angry. Here is all you need to know about it.

App What exactly is Gradient?

Available on Android and iOS, Gradient is a photo-editing app that offers AI-powered filters, textures, and presets to enhance photos. The company has been using its photo-editing AI for some fun features like which celebrity you look like. But, just recently, it launched capabilities targeting races of people, including one that altered ethnicity in images by morphing skin colors and facial features.

Promotion Celebrities promoted this AI Face filter

The race-altering feature, dubbed AI Face, was promoted by Scott Disick, Brody Jenner, and Danielle Cohn. Scott shared an image that showed his face adjusted by Gradient's filters of "Europe," "Asia," and "India", while Brody shared his photo adjusted by "Africa," "Asia" and "India" filters. Cohn also made herself look Black using the controversial app.

Response Evidently, fans were not happy

As the photos were shared, fans took to social media platforms to denounce the promotion of "digital blackface," and slamming the celebrities as racist. Many said that neither people's races and cultures should be reduced to filters nor it is appropriate to ask which one looks better - which Scott did in the now-deleted tweet. Brody's tweet has also been removed.

Information Ethnicity Estimate, animal lookalike also among features

Among other things, the app also uses its artificial intelligence technology to give an 'ethnicity estimate,' where it analyzes a person's photo to calculate their DNA ancestry. It also shows which animal one looks similar to and transforms images into ancient portraits.

