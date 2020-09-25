Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphones, the Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi Note 9, will go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Mi.com. Both the handsets come with a Full-HD+ screen, a mid-range MediaTek chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery. To recall, the Redmi 9 Prime was launched last month, while the Redmi Note 9 was announced in July.

Design and display Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi Note 9: At a glance

The Redmi 9 Prime features a waterdrop notch design, while the Redmi Note 9 offers a punch-hole screen. On the rear, they pack a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. Both the handsets bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9 Prime sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens. The Redmi Note 9 also has a similar setup, but with a 48MP main camera and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the former packs an 8MP camera while the latter offers a 13MP shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9 Prime is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, while the Redmi Note 9 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. They come with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Both the handsets pack a 5,020mAh battery but the Redmi 9 Prime supports 18W fast-charging whereas the Redmi Note 9 supports 22.5W fast-charging.

Information What about the price?