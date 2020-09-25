Last updated on Sep 25, 2020, 11:33 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi's budget-friendly smartphones, the Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi Note 9, will go on sale in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Mi.com.
Both the handsets come with a Full-HD+ screen, a mid-range MediaTek chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 5,020mAh battery.
To recall, the Redmi 9 Prime was launched last month, while the Redmi Note 9 was announced in July.
The Redmi 9 Prime features a waterdrop notch design, while the Redmi Note 9 offers a punch-hole screen. On the rear, they pack a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
Both the handsets bear a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.
The Redmi 9 Prime sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth lens.
The Redmi Note 9 also has a similar setup, but with a 48MP main camera and a 2MP macro lens.
For selfies, the former packs an 8MP camera while the latter offers a 13MP shooter.
The Redmi 9 Prime is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, while the Redmi Note 9 draws power from a MediaTek Helio G85 processor. They come with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Both the handsets pack a 5,020mAh battery but the Redmi 9 Prime supports 18W fast-charging whereas the Redmi Note 9 supports 22.5W fast-charging.
The Redmi 9 Prime is priced at Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/128GB model. The Redmi Note 9 costs Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB model, Rs. 13,499 for the 4GB/128GB configuration, and Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/128GB version.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.