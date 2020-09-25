Realme's recently-launched Narzo 20 Pro has gone on sale for the first time in India today via Flipkart and Realme.com. The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery. To recall, it was launched earlier this week alongside the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Realme Narzo 20 Pro: At a glance

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a punch-hole design and a slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad rear camera setup. The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Black Ninja and White Knight color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait lens. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset boots Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?