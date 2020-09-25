Last updated on Sep 25, 2020, 12:38 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's recently-launched Narzo 20 Pro has gone on sale for the first time in India today via Flipkart and Realme.com.
The handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, a 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched earlier this week alongside the Narzo 20 and Narzo 20A.
Here's our roundup.
The Realme Narzo 20 Pro features a punch-hole design and a slim bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad rear camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Black Ninja and White Knight color options.
The Realme Narzo 20 Pro has a quad rear camera setup including a 48MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait lens. For selfies, it offers a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.
The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is priced at Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB/64GB variant and Rs. 16,999 for the 8GB/128GB model. On Flipkart, buyers can avail 5% cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and up to Rs. 1,500 off on HSBC Credit Card.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.