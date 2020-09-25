Last updated on Sep 25, 2020, 02:31 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
HMD Global's recently-launched Nokia 3.4 and 2.4 have been officially listed in India, suggesting that the budget handsets are likely to be launched in the country soon.
Both the handsets come with HD+ screens, up to triple rear cameras, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and Android 10 support.
In India, the duo is likely to be priced under Rs 15,000.
The Nokia 2.4 features a waterdrop notch design with a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD display and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a plastic body, prominent bezels, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Under the hood, the handset packs a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. Further, it runs on Android 10 and houses a 4,500mAh battery.
The Nokia 2.4 has a dual-rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth lens with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it houses a single 5MP shooter.
The Nokia 3.4 offers a punch-hole design, plastic chassis, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It bears a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen.
At the heart, it has an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
The Nokia 3.4 has a triple rear camera module including a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth camera with an LED flash. Up front, it packs a single 8MP selfie snapper.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.