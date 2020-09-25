HMD Global's recently-launched Nokia 3.4 and 2.4 have been officially listed in India, suggesting that the budget handsets are likely to be launched in the country soon.

Both the handsets come with HD+ screens, up to triple rear cameras, a dedicated Google Assistant button, a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, and Android 10 support.

In India, the duo is likely to be priced under Rs 15,000.