Last updated on Sep 25, 2020, 02:33 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung has started rolling out a new update for its Galaxy S20 series which includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra models.
As per the changelog, the new firmware brings improved camera performance, device stability improvements, bug fixes, and some performance-related improvements. It also comes with the latest September 2020 Android security patch.
Here's our roundup.
The update carries build number G988BXXU4BTIB/G988BOXM4BTID/G988BXXU4BTI6 and has a download size of 356MB. It is currently being rolled out in Europe and is expected to arrive in other regions in the coming weeks. To manually check for the new firmware, go to Settings >System Updates.
As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra pack a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch display, respectively, and come with IP68 dust and water-resistance.
All the handsets sport a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate.
They also offer an in-screen fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
The S20 Ultra has a quad rear-camera module comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a ToF sensor. On the front, it packs a 40MP shooter.
The S20 and S20+ also get a similar setup but with a 12MP main sensor and 64MP telephoto lens (no depth camera on S20). For selfies, they sport a 10MP snapper.
The S20 trio is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 processor (depending on the market), paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage (expandable via microSD card).
Under the hood, the S20 Ultra, S20+, and S20 pack 5,000mAh, 4,500mAh, and 4,000mAh batteries, respectively, and support up to 45W fast charging, wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.