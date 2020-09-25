Samsung has started rolling out a new update for its Galaxy S20 series which includes the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra models. As per the changelog, the new firmware brings improved camera performance, device stability improvements, bug fixes, and some performance-related improvements. It also comes with the latest September 2020 Android security patch. Here's our roundup.

Details about the update

The update carries build number G988BXXU4BTIB/G988BOXM4BTID/G988BXXU4BTI6 and has a download size of 356MB. It is currently being rolled out in Europe and is expected to arrive in other regions in the coming weeks. To manually check for the new firmware, go to Settings >System Updates.

At a glance Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra: At a glance

As far as specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra pack a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch display, respectively, and come with IP68 dust and water-resistance. All the handsets sport a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate. They also offer an in-screen fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The S20 Ultra has a quad rear-camera module comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a ToF sensor. On the front, it packs a 40MP shooter. The S20 and S20+ also get a similar setup but with a 12MP main sensor and 64MP telephoto lens (no depth camera on S20). For selfies, they sport a 10MP snapper.

Internals Under the hood