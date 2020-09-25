American tech giant Dell has launched the G7 15 (7500) gaming laptop in India. It comes with up to Intel's 10th-generation Core i9 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, RGB keyboard, and a stunning 300Hz display. The Dell G7 15 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,61,990 and is available via online as well as offline sales channels. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Dell G7 15: At a glance

The Dell G7 15 features a modern-looking design with slim bezels on three sides, RGB chassis lighting, and a matte black finish. It has a thickness of 18.3mm and tips the scales at 2.1kg. The laptop sports a 15-inch Full-HD (1920x1080) anti-glare LED display with a 300Hz refresh rate and 300-nits of peak brightness, a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and a multi-touch trackpad.

Information Under the hood

The Dell G7 15 comes with up to 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10885H processor, coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB memory. It runs on Windows 10 and packs an 86Wh battery.

Nitty-gritty Connectivity and I/O options available on the Dell G7 15

The Dell G7 15 7500 offers a host of I/O ports and connectivity options including three USB 3.2 Generation 1 Type-A ports, an RJ45 port, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a headphone jack, an HDMI port, a 2-in-1 SD card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1. It also packs a 720p webcam and dual speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio.

Information How much does it cost?