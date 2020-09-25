Last updated on Sep 25, 2020, 02:33 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
American tech giant Dell has launched the G7 15 (7500) gaming laptop in India.
It comes with up to Intel's 10th-generation Core i9 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, RGB keyboard, and a stunning 300Hz display.
The Dell G7 15 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 1,61,990 and is available via online as well as offline sales channels.
Here's our roundup.
The Dell G7 15 features a modern-looking design with slim bezels on three sides, RGB chassis lighting, and a matte black finish. It has a thickness of 18.3mm and tips the scales at 2.1kg.
The laptop sports a 15-inch Full-HD (1920x1080) anti-glare LED display with a 300Hz refresh rate and 300-nits of peak brightness, a 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard, and a multi-touch trackpad.
The Dell G7 15 comes with up to 10th-generation Intel Core i9-10885H processor, coupled with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU with 8GB memory. It runs on Windows 10 and packs an 86Wh battery.
The Dell G7 15 7500 offers a host of I/O ports and connectivity options including three USB 3.2 Generation 1 Type-A ports, an RJ45 port, a Thunderbolt 3 port, a headphone jack, an HDMI port, a 2-in-1 SD card slot, dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.
It also packs a 720p webcam and dual speakers with Nahimic 3D Audio.
The Dell G7 15 (7500) is priced at Rs. 1,61,990 for the base model with Core i7 CPU while the Core i9 variant is priced at Rs. 2,07,990. It is available via Flipkart, Dell's e-store, and other leading multi-brand outlets.
