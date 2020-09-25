Google's Pixel 5, set to launch on September 30, will be offered in black and green color variants. According to tech analyst Jon Prosser, the green shade will be called 'Sage Green' and it will feature a matte-like finish. Prosser has also leaked the prices of the Pixel 5, claiming that the 128GB 5G model will cost $699 (Rs. 51,500). Here's our roundup.

Design and display Google Pixel 5: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Google Pixel 5 will have a punch-hole design with a polycarbonate body. On the rear, it will pack a dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset will sport a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in Black and Sage Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Google Pixel 5 will feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, it will house an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Google Pixel 5 will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11 and house a 4,080mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?