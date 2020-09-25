As an addition to its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, HMD Global is working to launch the Nokia 7.3 in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster @OnLeaks has shared the renders of the phone, revealing its design details and key features. As per the images, the Nokia 7.3 will come with a punch-hole design and a quad rear camera module.

Design and display Nokia 7.3: At a glance

According to the renders, the Nokia 7.3 will have a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel carrying 'NOKIA' lettering. On the rear, it will feature a circular quad camera system and a physical fingerprint scanner. The handset is expected to house a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 7.3 is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 24MP camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia 7.3 will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The smartphone will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?