Sep 25, 2020
Written byHarshita Malik
As an addition to its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, HMD Global is working to launch the Nokia 7.3 in the coming weeks.
In the latest development, tipster @OnLeaks has shared the renders of the phone, revealing its design details and key features. As per the images, the Nokia 7.3 will come with a punch-hole design and a quad rear camera module.
According to the renders, the Nokia 7.3 will have a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel carrying 'NOKIA' lettering. On the rear, it will feature a circular quad camera system and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The handset is expected to house a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.
The Nokia 7.3 is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 24MP camera on the front.
The Nokia 7.3 will reportedly be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
The smartphone will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the Nokia 7.3. However, looking at the specifications of the handset, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.
