Xiaomi is expected to launch a new Mi 10 Lite mid-range model in international markets on September 30. In the latest development, tipster @yabhishekhd has claimed that the upcoming Mi 10 Lite might be launched in India as Redmi Note 10 or Redmi Note 10 Pro. The tipster has also revealed some of the key specifications of the Redmi Note 10. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 10: At a glance

According to the reports, the Redmi Note 10 will feature a punch-hole design, a noticeable bezel on the bottom, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it is likely to sport a triple camera setup. The handset will house a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 10 will come with a triple rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera with an LED flash. For selfies, it will pack a single 16MP camera on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 10 will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is likely to run on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,820mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?