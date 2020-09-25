Last updated on Sep 25, 2020, 07:23 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
Samsung is expected to launch a new Galaxy A72 mid-range smartphone in the first half of 2021. In the latest development, Korean publication The Elec has claimed that it will be the first Samsung handset to feature a penta rear camera module.
According to the report, the move is aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of the mid-budget Galaxy smartphones.
Here's our roundup.
At present, the design details of the Galaxy A72 remain unknown. However, reports suggest it will retain the punch-hole design of its predecessor, the Galaxy A71. On the rear, it will house a penta camera setup.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.
The Samsung Galaxy A72 is tipped to debut a penta rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor.
For selfies and video calling, it is said to pack a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.
The Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to be powered by an octa-core (name unknown) processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI and pack a 4,500mAh or bigger battery with 25W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As of now, there is no official word on the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy A72. However, looking at the specifications and features of the smartphone, it will be priced at around Rs. 30,000.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.