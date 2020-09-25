Samsung is expected to launch a new Galaxy A72 mid-range smartphone in the first half of 2021. In the latest development, Korean publication The Elec has claimed that it will be the first Samsung handset to feature a penta rear camera module. According to the report, the move is aimed at strengthening the competitiveness of the mid-budget Galaxy smartphones. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy A72: At a glance

At present, the design details of the Galaxy A72 remain unknown. However, reports suggest it will retain the punch-hole design of its predecessor, the Galaxy A71. On the rear, it will house a penta camera setup. The handset is expected to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is tipped to debut a penta rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.0) telephoto lens, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 5MP (f/2.2) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it is said to pack a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A72 is expected to be powered by an octa-core (name unknown) processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI and pack a 4,500mAh or bigger battery with 25W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?