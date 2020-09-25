Last updated on Sep 25, 2020, 07:25 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you.
OnePlus is offering a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the flagship OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue model to all ICICI cardholders. The offer can be availed through the company's e-store as well as Amazon.
Here are more details.
The OnePlus 7T Pro (Haze Blue, 8GB/256GB) is listed on Amazon and OnePlus.in at Rs. 43,999. As part of the offer, if you buy the handset using an ICICI Credit or Debit Card, you can avail an extra discount of Rs. 3,000.
Moreover, if you buy the handset from the OnePlus e-store, you can get the official Karbon or Sandstone protective case for free.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 7T Pro offers a metal-glass body with an all-screen design. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor.
It is available in a Haze Blue color variant or a high-end McLaren Edition option.
The OnePlus 7T Pro features a triple rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.
The OnePlus 7T Pro is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 855+ chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 and packs a 4,085mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, NFC, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.