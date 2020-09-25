If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone, this might be a good deal for you. OnePlus is offering a discount of Rs. 3,000 on the flagship OnePlus 7T Pro Haze Blue model to all ICICI cardholders. The offer can be availed through the company's e-store as well as Amazon. Here are more details.

Pricing Everything you need to know about the deal

The OnePlus 7T Pro (Haze Blue, 8GB/256GB) is listed on Amazon and OnePlus.in at Rs. 43,999. As part of the offer, if you buy the handset using an ICICI Credit or Debit Card, you can avail an extra discount of Rs. 3,000. Moreover, if you buy the handset from the OnePlus e-store, you can get the official Karbon or Sandstone protective case for free.

Design and display Recalling the OnePlus 7T Pro

As far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 7T Pro offers a metal-glass body with an all-screen design. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.67-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is available in a Haze Blue color variant or a high-end McLaren Edition option.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OnePlus 7T Pro features a triple rear camera comprising a 48MP (f/1.6) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) motorized pop-up camera.

Internals Under the hood