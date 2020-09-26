Last updated on Sep 26, 2020, 11:54 am
Hi,
Logout
Written byShubham Gupta
As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, TECNO Mobile has launched the Spark 6 model. It comes as a successor to the TECNO Spark 5 that was launched in May.
The handset features a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
The TECNO Spark 6 offers a punch-hole design with a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It is offered in Ocean Blue, Comet Black, Dynamic Orange, and Misty Violet color options.
The TECNO Spark 6 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 16MP main sensor, a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a QVGA sensor. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP front-facing camera.
The TECNO Spark 6 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based HiOS 7.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the TECNO Spark 6 is priced at PKR 20,599 (approximately Rs. 9,000) for the solo 4GB/64GB model. It is already available on sale in Pakistan. Notably, there is no official word on the availability of the handset in international markets.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.