As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, TECNO Mobile has launched the Spark 6 model. It comes as a successor to the TECNO Spark 5 that was launched in May. The handset features a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display TECNO Spark 6: At a glance

The TECNO Spark 6 offers a punch-hole design with a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset sports a 6.8-inch HD+ (720x1640 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It is offered in Ocean Blue, Comet Black, Dynamic Orange, and Misty Violet color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The TECNO Spark 6 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 16MP main sensor, a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a QVGA sensor. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The TECNO Spark 6 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based HiOS 7.0 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth, GPS, a headphone, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?