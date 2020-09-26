Samsung has dropped the prices of the Galaxy M01, Galaxy M11, and Galaxy M31s models in India by up to Rs. 1,000. The price adjustment is permanent in nature and is applicable to both the online as well as offline sales channels. Last week, the company had slashed the prices of the Galaxy A71, A51, A31, and A21s models by up to Rs. 1,500.

Phone #1 Samsung Galaxy M01

The Samsung Galaxy M01 has become cheaper by Rs. 400 and is now priced at Rs. 7,999 for the solo 3GB/32GB variant. The handset bears a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) Infinity-V display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Under the hood, it is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 439 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Information Samsung Galaxy M01 has a 13MP dual rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy M01 features a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Phone #2 Samsung Galaxy M11

The Galaxy M11 has received a price-cut of up to Rs. 1,000 and now costs Rs. 10,499 for the 3GB/32GB variant and Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB/64GB model. It sports a 6.4-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD Infinity-O display and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset draws power from a Snapdragon 450 chipset, coupled with 3GB/4GB of RAM, 32GB/64GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Information Samsung Galaxy M11 sports a 13MP triple rear camera

The Samsung Galaxy M11 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it packs an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #3 Samsung Galaxy M31s

Finally, the Galaxy M31s has become cheaper by Rs. 1,000 and it now costs Rs. 19,499 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 21,499 for the 8GB/128GB variant. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. At the heart, it packs an Exynos 9611 chipset, 6GB/8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 6,000mAh battery.

Information Samsung Galaxy M31s offers a 64MP quad rear camera