Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine has shown promise in early-to-mid-stage clinical human trials. The shot, according to the interim results published on medical website medRxiv, was able to generate a strong immune response in the volunteers on both single-dose and double-dose regimen. Plus, it was also found to be safe. Here is all you need to know about it.

Officially dubbed Ad26.COV2.S, the J&J vaccine was given to 1,000 healthy adults as part of the Phase-1/2 trial backed by the US government. The study started in July, and now, the results show that 98% of participants - of whom the data was available - had neutralizing antibodies in their blood, 29 days after the vaccination. These antibodies fight off the novel coronavirus.

While the data showed that the vaccine produced a strong immune response, its effectiveness on those older than 65, also referred to as the high-risk group, remains in question. This is because the interim data does not offer enough immunity information on them; it just offers data on 15 65+ participants, and to firmly establish efficacy, scientists need more data than that.

On the safety side, the vaccine didn't induce any major adverse effects. Only minor reactions like fatigue and muscle aches were noted, but they occurred less frequently in the elderly group (36%) as compared to younger participants (64%). This led many to assert that the immune response might not be as strong in elderly people, but it is too early to say that conclusively.

