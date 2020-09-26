Chinese tech giant OPPO has entered the South African market, expanding its footprint to yet another emerging economy. The company's debut offering in South Africa is the LTE version of the OPPO A72 5G which was announced in China in July. The handset comes with an in-trend punch-hole design, quad rear cameras, and a mid-tier Snapdragon 665 processor. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official announcement

OPPO has officially landed in South Africa! 📲

Welcome to the team, @OPPOSouthAfrica! 🎉 https://t.co/BfDWfpUXCK — OPPO (@oppo) September 25, 2020

Design and display OPPO A72: At a glance

The OPPO A72 features a punch-hole design with a plastic body and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The handset sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it comes in shades of Twilight Black, Stream White, Sky Blue, and Aurora Purple.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A72 has a quad rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. On the front, it houses a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A72 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?