Expanding its range of mid-range smartphones, OPPO has launched the Reno4 Lite in Ukraine. It comes as a rebranded version of the F17 Pro that was announced in India earlier this month. The handset features a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, a quad rear camera setup, a dual selfie shooter, and a 4,015mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Reno4 Lite: At a glance

The Reno4 Lite offers a plastic body with a pill-shaped display cut-out and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in blue and black color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno4 Lite has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a dual-lens unit including a 16MP (f/2.4) and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno4 Lite is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,015mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?