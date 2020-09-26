If you are planning to buy a premium smartphone, this might be a suitable deal for you. Amazon is offering a discount of Rs. 5,010 on the Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (6GB/128GB model). To further sweeten the deal, the e-commerce giant is also providing an attractive exchange discount and an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with HDFC Bank Credit Card. Here are more details.

Details Everything to know about the deal

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite (6GB/128GB model) is listed on Amazon at Rs. 37,990 (MRP: Rs. 43,000). You can also avail an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 on HDFC Bank Credit Card. In addition, you can exchange an old smartphone to bring down the cost by up to Rs. 10,550 and buy the handset for as low as Rs. 24,440.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite features an Infinity-O styled punch-hole design with slim bezels and a plastic chassis. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera module. The handset sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It also comes with a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen for taking notes and clicking pictures.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.7) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it packs a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood