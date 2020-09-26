Google is all set to launch its new Pixel phones, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, on September 30. In the latest development, tech analyst Jon Prosser has revealed the availability details of the upcoming handsets. According to Prosser, the Pixel 5 will be released on October 15 while the Pixel 4a 5G will go on sale starting November 19.

Design and display Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will have a plastic body and a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, they will pack a dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner. The Pixel 5 will sport a 90Hz 6.0-inch Full-HD+ OLED display while the Pixel 4a 5G will bear a 60Hz 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, they will house an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both the handsets are expected to run on the latest Android 11. Under the hood, the Pixel 5 is tipped to pack a 4,080mAh battery while the Pixel 4a 5G is said to house a 3,885mAh battery.

Information What about the pricing?