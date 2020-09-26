Last updated on Sep 26, 2020, 07:42 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
Google is all set to launch its new Pixel phones, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, on September 30. In the latest development, tech analyst Jon Prosser has revealed the availability details of the upcoming handsets.
According to Prosser, the Pixel 5 will be released on October 15 while the Pixel 4a 5G will go on sale starting November 19.
As per the leaks, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will have a plastic body and a punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, they will pack a dual-camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner.
The Pixel 5 will sport a 90Hz 6.0-inch Full-HD+ OLED display while the Pixel 4a 5G will bear a 60Hz 6.2-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen.
Both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12.2MP (f/1.7) main sensor and a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, they will house an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.
The Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 will draw power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Both the handsets are expected to run on the latest Android 11.
Under the hood, the Pixel 5 is tipped to pack a 4,080mAh battery while the Pixel 4a 5G is said to house a 3,885mAh battery.
Google has already confirmed that the Pixel 4a 5G will be priced at $499 (approximately Rs. 37,000) whereas the Pixel 5 is tipped to cost $699 (roughly Rs. 51,500). Notably, both the handsets will not be launched in India.
