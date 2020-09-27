Chinese smartphone maker Realme's 7i handset has been spotted on the support page of its official Indian website. This has given rise to speculation that the device might be launched on our shores soon. To recall, it was unveiled in Indonesia last week, and comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and Display Realme 7i: At a glance

Realme 7i offers an edge-to-edge display with a punch-hole cutout and a significant bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader. The device sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it is offered in Polar Blue and Aurora Green color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

Realme 7i has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it gets a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing snapper. Both the front and the rear camera of the smartphone can record Full-HD videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7i is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The smartphone runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. It also offers support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?