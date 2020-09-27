Last week, Apple released watchOS 7 - along with iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 - to the general public. The roll-out marked the introduction of several coveted features, but weirdly enough, the release from the Cupertino giant is breaking some smartwatches, particularly the Watch Series 3 models. Here is all you need to know about it.

Issue Several users have reported issues

Since installing watchOS 7, several Watch Series 3 users have complained about the glitches in their wearables. The biggest problem, going by a thread on Apple Forums, is the random reboots of the device. Apparently, it just shuts down on its own at least three to four times in a day and restarts, leaving the user clueless about what is happening.

Other things Performance issues and other glitches also noted

In addition to reboot problems, Watch Series 3 users have also reported performance issues since updating to watchOS 7. The complaints are wide-ranging, with some suggesting that their Watch has become laggy while others reported glitches with its ability to connect with iPhone, unlocking MacBooks, loading complications on Watch faces, and showing of activity states, among other things.

Response No word from Apple on the matter

Weirdly, Apple has not commented on the matter or even acknowledged the issues associated with the big watchOS update. Watch Series 3 users, meanwhile, remain frustrated with the release, especially because there appears to be no way to downgrade back to watchOS 6 and get rid of these problems. It is also not clear how widespread these issues are at the moment.

Incremental update did not fix the bugs