HMD Global has issued a new maintenance release update, including the Android security patch dated September 1, for its Nokia 7 Plus smartphone. The firmware offers improved stability and UI enhancements. To recall, the handset was launched in 2018 and sports a 6-inch display, dual rear cameras, and has a Snapdragon 660 chipset. Here are more details.

A detailed look at the update

The firmware sports version number 00WW_4_16B. You can also update the device manually by heading to Settings > System Updates, and clicking on it to check if the update has arrived for the device.

Design and display Nokia 7 Plus: At a glance

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nokia 7 Plus has an aluminum frame and sports a conventional rectangular display with prominent bezels. On the rear, there is a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. It sports a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 7 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, and a 13MP (f/2.6) telephoto lens with an LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper for selfies and video calling.

Internals Under the hood