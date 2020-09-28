Last updated on Sep 28, 2020, 12:55 am
Written byDwaipayan Roy
HMD Global has issued a new maintenance release update, including the Android security patch dated September 1, for its Nokia 7 Plus smartphone.
The firmware offers improved stability and UI enhancements.
To recall, the handset was launched in 2018 and sports a 6-inch display, dual rear cameras, and has a Snapdragon 660 chipset.
Here are more details.
The firmware sports version number 00WW_4_16B. You can also update the device manually by heading to Settings > System Updates, and clicking on it to check if the update has arrived for the device.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Nokia 7 Plus has an aluminum frame and sports a conventional rectangular display with prominent bezels. On the rear, there is a dual-camera setup and a physical fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
It sports a 6.0-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
The Nokia 7 Plus sports a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, and a 13MP (f/2.6) telephoto lens with an LED flash. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a 16MP (f/2.0) snapper for selfies and video calling.
Under the hood, the Nokia 7 Plus packs an octa-core Snapdragon 660 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage.
The smartphone runs on Android 10 and has a 3,800mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
The device offers support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, NFC, and a Type-C port.
