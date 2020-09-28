SpaceX is inching closer to the first-ever 'high altitude' test flight of Starship, the rocket expected to fly to Mars one day, making humans a multi-planetary species. The vehicle, currently a prototype, is almost ready to take off, but going by its CEO Elon Musk's latest updates, there is a slight change in its mission plan. Here's all you need to know about it.

Starship SN8 update from Musk

In a recent set of tweets, Musk shared a photo showing the progress of Starship's SN8 prototype. The billionaire said that the rear body flaps of the vehicle have been attached while the front flaps and the nosecone will be perched next week, which will make the vehicle ready for the upcoming high altitude flight.

Altitude Flight altitude reduced to 50,000 feet

Musk added in the tweets that the vehicle will be flying up to 50,000 feet, or about 15km, and back during the test flight. Now, this is 10,000 feet less than what he had previously suggested for the upcoming flight. The SpaceX boss did not say what exactly prompted the company to lower its altitude expectations down from 60,000 feet.

Previous flights Two prototypes have already flown, but this is different

Notably, SpaceX has already flown two prototypes of Starship - the SN5 and SN6 vehicles - but this particular test would be different. Reason being: Both SN5 and SN6 flew vertical 'short-hops' up to an altitude of under 500 feet, while this is a full-blown 50,000-feet flight. The previous two vehicles did not even have nosecone (stimulated weight was in place) or flaps, either.

Information Nosecone protects payload, flaps help with direction

The nosecone, as many know, is the dome-shaped structure that sits atop the vehicle, protecting its payload. The flaps are large wing-like extensions, coming out of both sides of the nosecone, to help control the flight direction of the vehicle.

Flight date, time remains unclear

Meanwhile, there is no word on when exactly the test flight would take place, although given that the vehicle is almost ready, we expect to see a launch in the first week of next month. Musk had previously said that once the vehicle is ready, it will be going through two static fires, with ground checks in between, before heading to take off.

Setbacks Early prototypes were destroyed during tests

Space is tough and there is no saying whether SN8 will be able to make it safely back to the ground. Early prototypes of Starship were destroyed during tests, but the company has been moving swiftly, correcting its errors with newer models, to get the vehicle off the ground. If this 50,000-feet flight is successful, it will be a huge milestone for SpaceX.

Information Then, the company will build on this vehicle

If the high altitude flight goes as planned, SpaceX will build on the SN8 vehicle to prepare future SN prototypes and get them even further up. This will eventually help SpaceX's Starship reach orbit and then probably to the Moon and Mars.

Twitter Post Here is Musk's tweet