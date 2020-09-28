Last updated on Sep 28, 2020, 11:51 am
Written byShubham Gupta
Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Narzo 20, is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery.
To recall, it was launched last week alongside the Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro models.
The Realme Narzo 20 features a waterdrop notch design, a plastic body, and a prominent bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options.
The Realme Narzo 20 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Realme Narzo 20 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Realme Narzo 20 is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB/128GB variant. The handset will also be available through authorized retail stores in select states including West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu.
