Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the Narzo 20, is all set to go on sale for the first time in India today at 12 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.

As for the highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 6,000mAh battery.

To recall, it was launched last week alongside the Narzo 20A and Narzo 20 Pro models.