Over the weekend, TikTok won a preliminary injunction against the Trump Administration, which prevents the hit video service from getting banned in the US. The restriction was supposed to go into effect on Sunday, blocking the app's downloads, but the judge ruled that the action is "arbitrary and capricious" and would be devastating with respect to TikTok's users, content, creators. Here are other developments.

News #2 Virgin Hyperloop exploring building hyperloop link in Bengaluru

California-based Virgin Hyperloop has announced a joint study with Bengaluru International Airport. The project, announced on Sunday, is aimed at exploring the technical, economic, and route feasibility of building a hyperloop link from the airport to the city center. The project, if executed in the future, could cut down travel time to the airport to just 10 minutes.

News #3 Paytm Money launches stockbroking services

When traditional savings instruments are witnessing decadal lows, Paytm Money, the financial management subsidiary of Paytm, has launched stockbroking services. The feature was in beta since July 2019, during which Paytm Money saw 220,000 new users. Now, the company expects that its new service will draw at least one million new retail investors by the end of the current financial year.

News #4 NASA delays mission to Titan

American space agency NASA has delayed the mission to send a drone to Titan, the largest moon of Saturn, by one more year. The 'Dragonfly' mission was originally slated to take off in 2025 but then it was delayed to 2026. And, now, with the latest delay, the timeline has moved further up to 2027. NASA cited 'external' factors, including COVID-19, for the change.

Other things Other important developments to note

Among other things, Google "accidentally" leaked the Pixel 5 ahead of its September 30, while Apple Watch Series 3 has been hit by a series of bug after installing watchOS 7. Then, both Amazon and Flipkart have teased their festive season sales, giving a glimpse of the offers they will have on offer. The dates, however, are yet to be revealed.

