Sep 28, 2020
Hi,
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi has launched a new 6GB/128GB variant of its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 9A, in China. It joins the existing 2GB/32GB and 4GB/128GB models.
As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a single rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery.
The Redmi 9A has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels on all the sides. It misses out on a fingerprint scanner but supports Face Unlock feature.
The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Clear Sky Blue, Sand Black, and Lake Green color options.
The Redmi 9A features a single 13MP (f/2.2) sensor with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera. This unit also offers support for Face Unlock.
The Redmi 9A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The newly-launched 6GB/128GB variant of the Redmi 9A is priced at CNY 999 (approximately Rs. 10,750). It will go on sale in China starting tomorrow i.e. September 29.
