Xiaomi has launched a new 6GB/128GB variant of its budget-friendly smartphone, the Redmi 9A, in China. It joins the existing 2GB/32GB and 4GB/128GB models. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, a waterdrop notch display, a single rear camera setup, and a 5,020mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi 9A: At a glance

The Redmi 9A has a plastic body with a waterdrop notch design and noticeable bezels on all the sides. It misses out on a fingerprint scanner but supports Face Unlock feature. The handset bears a 6.53-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Further, it is offered in Clear Sky Blue, Sand Black, and Lake Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi 9A features a single 13MP (f/2.2) sensor with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it has a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera. This unit also offers support for Face Unlock.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi 9A is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 5,020mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?