Last updated on Sep 28, 2020, 01:40 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Realme's budget-friendly smartphone, the C12, is set to go on sale today at 2 pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.
It comes with a waterdrop notch design, triple rear cameras, and a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.
To recall, the handset was launched in India last month and has been available only through flash sales.
Here's our roundup.
The Realme C12 features a waterdrop notch design and a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped triple-camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is offered in Power Blue and Power Silver color options.
The Realme C12 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) main sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. On the front, it houses a 5MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
The Realme C12 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB).
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 6,000mAh battery.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the Realme C12 is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the solo 3GB/32GB variant. On Flipkart, buyers can avail 5% discount via EMI transactions on ICICI Debit Card and 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.