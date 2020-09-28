Samsung will announce its all-new Galaxy F41 smartphone on October 8. In the run-up to the launch event, the tech giant has been revealing key specifications of the handset via Flipkart as well as its social media handles. In the latest development, a Flipkart microsite has confirmed that the Galaxy F41 will come with a 64MP triple camera setup. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy F41: At a glance

The Galaxy F41 will feature a plastic body with a U-shaped notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will have a triple camera system and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset is expected to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is likely to be offered in Black, Blue, and Green color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy F41 will reportedly have a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth camera with an LED flash. On the front, it is tipped to pack a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy F41 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?