Last updated on Sep 28, 2020, 01:41 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Samsung will announce its all-new Galaxy F41 smartphone on October 8. In the run-up to the launch event, the tech giant has been revealing key specifications of the handset via Flipkart as well as its social media handles.
In the latest development, a Flipkart microsite has confirmed that the Galaxy F41 will come with a 64MP triple camera setup.
The Galaxy F41 will feature a plastic body with a U-shaped notch and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it will have a triple camera system and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset is expected to bear a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is likely to be offered in Black, Blue, and Green color options.
The Galaxy F41 will reportedly have a triple rear camera module comprising a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth camera with an LED flash. On the front, it is tipped to pack a 32MP selfie snapper.
The Samsung Galaxy F41 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Exynos 9611 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
The handset will run on Android 10-based One UI and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.
The official information on the pricing and availability of the Galaxy F41 will be revealed on the day of launch i.e. October 8. However, looking at the specifications of the handset, it is likely to be priced at around Rs. 15,000.
