Xiaomi is working to launch its flagship smartphones, the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro, on September 30. Now, just days ahead of the launch, tipster Sudhanshu has shared the full specifications of both the handsets. According to the tip-off, the duo will come with a Snapdragon 865 chipset, a 144Hz display, a triple rear camera unit, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro: At a glance

As per the leaks, the Mi 10T Pro and Mi 10T Pro will offer a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, they will pack a triple camera module. The handsets will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 144Hz refresh rate.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10T will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP main sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. The Mi 10T Pro will also have a similar setup but with a 108MP main camera. For selfies and video calling, both the handsets will house a 20MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Both the handsets will run on Android 10-based MIUI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will they cost?