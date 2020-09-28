The recently-launched POCO X3 will go on sale for the first time in India tomorrow i.e. September 29 at 12 pm via Flipkart. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a Snapdragon 732G chipset, a 120Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 6,000mAh battery. To recall, it was launched in the country last week. Here's our roundup.

The POCO X3 has a plastic body with a punch-hole design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it comes in Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey color options.

The POCO X3 features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.73) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it houses a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

The POCO X3 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 for POCO and packs a 6,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

