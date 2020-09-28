Vivo's V-series, that includes the V20, V20 SE, and V20 Pro models, will be launched in India on October 12, according to MySmartPrice. The vanilla V20 and Pro variants were recently announced in Thailand while the SE model went official in Malaysia last week. All the three handsets will come with multiple cameras and mid-tier internals. Here's our roundup.

Phone #1 Vivo V20 SE

The Vivo V20 SE offers a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels. It sports a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the handset is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Vivo V20 SE has a 48MP triple rear camera

The V20 SE features a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) bokeh lens. For selfies and video calling, it has a single 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #2 Vivo V20

Vivo is yet to reveal the full specifications and design details of the V20. However, it is likely to feature a waterdrop notch design and a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen. At the heart, it will have an octa-core Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, up to 128GB of storage, and a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information What will be the camera like on the Vivo V20?

The Vivo V20 will reportedly sport a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies, it will pack a 44MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Phone #3 Vivo V20 Pro

The Vivo V20 Pro bears a wide notch, slim bezels, and a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an integrated fingerprint sensor. It draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Like the aforementioned models, it also houses a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

Information Vivo V20 Pro comes with a total of five cameras