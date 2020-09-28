As the latest addition to its range of affordable Android-powered tablets, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A7 in India. It comes with a Full-HD+ screen, quad speakers, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, and a 7,040mAh battery. The Tab A7 is offered in LTE as well as Wi-Fi-only variants. Interested customers can pre-order the tablet via Samsung's e-store starting today. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: At a glance

The Galaxy Tab A7 has a metallic body with a conventional rectangular screen and prominent bezels. On the rear, it houses a single camera unit. The tablet sports a 10.4-inch Full HD+ (2000x1200 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 5:3 and packs a total of four speakers. Further, it is offered in Dark Gray, Gold, and Silver color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Galaxy Tab A7 bears a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Both the cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.

Internals Under the hood

The Galaxy Tab A7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB). The tablet runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 7,040mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE (optional), GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?