Last updated on Sep 28, 2020, 07:17 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
As the latest addition to its range of affordable Android-powered tablets, Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab A7 in India.
It comes with a Full-HD+ screen, quad speakers, a Snapdragon 662 chipset, and a 7,040mAh battery. The Tab A7 is offered in LTE as well as Wi-Fi-only variants.
Interested customers can pre-order the tablet via Samsung's e-store starting today.
Here's our roundup.
The Galaxy Tab A7 has a metallic body with a conventional rectangular screen and prominent bezels. On the rear, it houses a single camera unit.
The tablet sports a 10.4-inch Full HD+ (2000x1200 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 5:3 and packs a total of four speakers. Further, it is offered in Dark Gray, Gold, and Silver color options.
The Galaxy Tab A7 bears a single 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. Both the cameras are capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.
The Galaxy Tab A7 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and up to 32GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB).
The tablet runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.5 and packs a 7,040mAh battery.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, LTE (optional), GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Galaxy Tab A7 costs Rs. 17,999 for the Wi-Fi-only variant and Rs. 21,999 for the LTE model. Those who pre-book the tablet can get the Keyboard Cover worth Rs. 4,499 for Rs. 1,875 and a cashback of upto Rs. 2,000 with ICICI Credit/Debit Cards.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.