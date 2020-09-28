HMD Global is expected to introduce its latest batch of Nokia-branded smartphones in the coming weeks. According to Nokiapoweruser, the company is likely to announce the flagship Nokia 9.3 aka Nokia 9.3 PureView, and mid-rangers Nokia 7.3 5G and 6.3 in November. The report also notes that the "launch event is still in planning phase" and can be postponed if there are any roadblocks.

Phone #1 Nokia 6.3

As per the leaks, the Nokia 6.3 will feature a waterdrop notch design, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD display. The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It is likely to run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery.

Information Nokia 6.3 will sport a 24MP quad rear camera

The Nokia 6.3 will reportedly have a quad rear camera setup, including a 24MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor with an LED flash. On the front, it will house a single 16MP shooter.

Phone #2 Nokia 7.3

The renders of the Nokia 7.3 have confirmed that it will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display. At the heart, it will have a Snapdragon 690 chipset, a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

Information Nokia 7.3 will offer a 48MP quad rear camera

The Nokia 7.3 is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 24MP camera on the front.

Phone #3 Nokia 9.3

The high-end 9.3 is rumored to boast an all-screen design with a 120Hz 6.29-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) OLED display. Under the hood, it is likely to pack a Snapdragon 865 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery. The phone should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G connectivity, and a Type-C port.

Information Nokia 9.3 will house a 108MP quad rear camera