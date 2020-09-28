-
28 Sep 2020
Nokia 9.3, 7.3, 6.3 likely to be launched in November
Written byHarshita MalikScience
-
HMD Global is expected to introduce its latest batch of Nokia-branded smartphones in the coming weeks. According to Nokiapoweruser, the company is likely to announce the flagship Nokia 9.3 aka Nokia 9.3 PureView, and mid-rangers Nokia 7.3 5G and 6.3 in November.
The report also notes that the "launch event is still in planning phase" and can be postponed if there are any roadblocks.
-
-
Phone #1
Nokia 6.3
-
As per the leaks, the Nokia 6.3 will feature a waterdrop notch design, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD display.
The handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It is likely to run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery.
-
Information
Nokia 6.3 will sport a 24MP quad rear camera
-
The Nokia 6.3 will reportedly have a quad rear camera setup, including a 24MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor with an LED flash. On the front, it will house a single 16MP shooter.
-
Phone #2
Nokia 7.3
-
The renders of the Nokia 7.3 have confirmed that it will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display.
At the heart, it will have a Snapdragon 690 chipset, a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
-
Information
Nokia 7.3 will offer a 48MP quad rear camera
-
The Nokia 7.3 is tipped to sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it will have a 24MP camera on the front.
-
Phone #3
Nokia 9.3
-
The high-end 9.3 is rumored to boast an all-screen design with a 120Hz 6.29-inch QHD (1440x2560 pixels) OLED display.
Under the hood, it is likely to pack a Snapdragon 865 processor, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,500mAh battery.
The phone should also offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G connectivity, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Nokia 9.3 will house a 108MP quad rear camera
-
The Nokia 9.3 will reportedly have a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor and three 13MP lenses for capturing different perspectives. On the front, it will house a 24MP selfie snapper. Notably, the primary camera will support 8K video recording.