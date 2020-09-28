Finally, the users of Google Duo are getting the much-needed ability to share their screens during video calls. The feature, as the folks at Android Police reported, has started showing up for Android users with a server-side change and is working pretty seamlessly at the moment. Here is all you need to know about the capability and its availability.

The new screen sharing option comes as part of the overflow menu of Duo, accessed by tapping the three-dotted button during a call. Once you click on it, the service will ask for permission to expose your sensitive information. As you approve the prompt, it will stop your front-facing camera and start sharing the live screen feed with the person on the other side.

After screen sharing is activated, the person on the receiving end of the screen data will be able to follow along what the first person is doing on their phone. They will not be able to see the live video of the sharer but a small window will keep showing their own front-camera feed on the top right corner.

While sharing, a red Chromecasting icon will appear on the status bar, indicating that your screen is being shared. However, the sharer can easily stop screen sharing from the notification shade, where two options will be available - end the call itself or end Screen share. If screen sharing is stopped, the front camera activates, going back to a regular video call.

