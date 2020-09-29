Motorola has teased the arrival of its latest foldable phone, the RAZR 5G, in India. The company has shared a short video clip that confirms that the premium handset will be announced around the festive season, alongside other products like a smart TV, a refrigerator, and a washing machine. To recall, the RAZR 5G was launched in the US earlier this month.

Twitter Post Take a look at the official teaser

Imagine the farthest that technology could go today and then, some more. That’s Motorola. Going beyond the ordinary to give you the extraordinary. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/uxITyYe74t — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 27, 2020

Design and display Motorola RAZR 5G: At a glance

The Motorola RAZR 5G retains the clam-shell design of its predecessor. The handset sports a 6.2-inch HD+ (2142x876 pixels) flexible OLED screen on the inside and a secondary 2.7-inch (600x800 pixels) glass display on the outer shell for accessing notifications. It also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. Further, it comes in shades of Brush Gold, Polished Graphite, and Liquid Mercury.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola RAZR 5G has a single 48MP (f/1.7) camera on the outside. It is capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps. For selfies and video calling, there is a 20MP (f/2.2) camera housed within the notch of the main screen.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola RAZR 5G is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based My UX skin and packs a 2,800mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?