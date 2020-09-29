Last updated on Sep 29, 2020, 02:09 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, OPPO has launched the OPPO A33 (2020) in Indonesia. It is a slightly trimmed-down version of the OPPO A53 that was announced earlier this year.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 90Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup
The OPPO A33 (2020) features a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Further, it is offered in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream color options.
The OPPO A33 (2020) has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.
The OPPO A33 (2020) draws power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.
The handset boots Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
As for the pocket-pinch, the OPPO A33 (2020) is priced at IDR 22,99,000 (approximately Rs. 11,300) for the solo 4GB/32GB model. Lastly, it will go on sale via the company's website starting October 1.
