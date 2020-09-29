Expanding its range of affordable smartphones, OPPO has launched the OPPO A33 (2020) in Indonesia. It is a slightly trimmed-down version of the OPPO A53 that was announced earlier this year. As for the highlights, the handset comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, a 90Hz display, a triple rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup

Design and display OPPO A33 (2020): At a glance

The OPPO A33 (2020) features a punch-hole design with noticeable bezels and a plastic body. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it is offered in Moonlight Black and Mint Cream color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO A33 (2020) has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, it houses an 8MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO A33 (2020) draws power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The handset boots Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?