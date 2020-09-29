As the latest addition to its portfolio of smartphones, OPPO has launched the Reno4 5G model in Taiwan. It comes as a rebranded version of the OPPO A92s that was announced in China in April. The Reno4 5G comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, a 120Hz display, a quad rear camera setup, and a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Design and display OPPO Reno4 Z 5G: At a glance

The OPPO Reno4 Z 5G offers a plastic body with a pill-shaped notch design and slim bezels. On the rear, it packs a square-shaped quad-camera module. The handset sports a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Black and White color options.

Cameras For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno4 Z 5G features a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies and video calling, it houses a dual-lens setup including a 16MP (f/2.0) primary camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno4 Z 5G draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?