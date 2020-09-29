Xiaomi has launched a flurry of products today in India. The festive season is just weeks away, and the Chinese company is setting the stage to draw Indian shoppers with the promise of 'smarter living' through its novel product line-up. Weirdly though, it has not launched any smartphone this time around - an area where it dominates.

Product #1 Mi Watch Revolve with 2-week battery, sleep-tracking

To take on Fitbit and Samsung in the wearable category, Xiaomi has launched Mi Watch Revolve, a smartwatch that does not run WearOS but packs several handy features, including heart-rate variability tracking, sleep-tracking, and stress level monitoring. Revolve sports a 1.39-inch circular OLED screen, promises up to two weeks' battery backup, 110+ faces, and is priced at Rs. 15,999 (Rs. 9,999 until Diwali).

Product #2 Mi Band 5 fitness tracker

Along with Revolve, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi Band 5. This one packs a 1.1-inch OLED touch-enabled display, 20% larger than its predecessor, and includes 11 sports modes as well as features like heart-rate monitoring, sleep-tracking, women health tracking, stress monitoring, and more. Band 5 promises water-resistance up to 50 meters, two weeks' battery life, and is set to retail at Rs. 2,499.

Product #3 Mi smart speaker

Further, it announced the Mi Smart Speaker, powered by Google Assistant. The device does the job of Nest and Home smart speakers, and promises enhanced audio output with its powerful 12W speaker, its 63.5mm driver, and DTS Professional sound tuning. It packs two far-field mics, touch-sensitive buttons, including one to switch off the mics, and comes at Rs. 3,499.

Product #4, #5 Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser, Smart LED Bulb

Next up, Mi Automatic Soap Dispenser and Smart LED Bulb were announced. The soap dispenser comes at Rs. 999 and uses hand detection to release soap in a quarter of a second. It can allow 375 'contact-less' handwashes. Meanwhile, the bulb, priced at Rs. 499, emits cool white light with 15,000 hours of service life, brightness-adjustment options, assistant control, and 7.5W energy consumption.

Product #6 Mi Athleisure Shoes