Last updated on Sep 29, 2020, 06:44 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones, Huawei has launched the P Smart 2021 model in Europe. It comes as a successor to the Huawei P Smart 2020.
The handset features a Kirin 710A chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.
Notably, the Huawei P Smart 2021 comes with Huawei's AppGallery instead of Google Mobile Services.
The Huawei P Smart 2021 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels on all the sides. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup.
The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
Further, it is offered in Blush Gold, Crush Green, and Midnight Black color options.
The Huawei P Smart 2021 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Huawei P Smart 2021 draws power from an octa-core Kirin 710A processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The Huawei P Smart 2021 is priced at €229 (approximately Rs. 19,700) for the solo 4GB/128GB model. It is currently listed on the company's website and is expected to go on sale in the European markets soon.
