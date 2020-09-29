Expanding its range of budget-friendly smartphones, Huawei has launched the P Smart 2021 model in Europe. It comes as a successor to the Huawei P Smart 2020. The handset features a Kirin 710A chipset, a quad rear camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. Notably, the Huawei P Smart 2021 comes with Huawei's AppGallery instead of Google Mobile Services.

Design and display Huawei P Smart 2021: At a glance

The Huawei P Smart 2021 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels on all the sides. On the rear, it packs a quad camera setup. The handset sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Further, it is offered in Blush Gold, Crush Green, and Midnight Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Huawei P Smart 2021 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. On the front, it offers an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Huawei P Smart 2021 draws power from an octa-core Kirin 710A processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based EMUI 10.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?