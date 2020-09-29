Last updated on Sep 29, 2020, 06:50 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
The Realme 7i will be launched in India on October 7, the company has confirmed. The handset was recently launched in Indonesia as a slightly tweaked version of the Realme 7.
Alongside the Realme 7i, the company is also expected to announce a new 55-inch SLED 4K TV and a special edition Realme 7 Pro with "Sun Kissed Leather" back panel.
The Realme 7i features a punch-hole design with a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Further, it is offered in Aurora Green and Polar Blue color options.
The Realme 7i has a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it packs a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.
The Realme 7i is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In Indonesia, the Realme 7i is priced at IDR 31,99,000 (approximately Rs. 15,800) for the solo 8GB/128GB variant. In India, we expect the handset to be priced under Rs. 15,000 considering it will be positioned below the Realme 7, which starts at Rs. 14,999.
