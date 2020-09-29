The Realme 7i will be launched in India on October 7, the company has confirmed. The handset was recently launched in Indonesia as a slightly tweaked version of the Realme 7. Alongside the Realme 7i, the company is also expected to announce a new 55-inch SLED 4K TV and a special edition Realme 7 Pro with "Sun Kissed Leather" back panel.

Design and display Recalling the Realme 7i

The Realme 7i features a punch-hole design with a thick bezel at the bottom. On the rear, it houses a quad rear camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, it is offered in Aurora Green and Polar Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Realme 7i has a quad rear camera setup including a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, it packs a 16MP (f/2.1) front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Realme 7i is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset runs on Android 10-based Realme UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11a/c, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?